Tony Xia: Loan market will be Aston Villa's January focus

Sourcing a striker will be a top priority for boss Steve Bruce but any big money deals will be off the table due to the club’s need to remain within the parameters of Financial Fair Play.

In a rare interview, conducted with the club’s website, Xia admitted loan signings will be the most likely option when the window re-opens at the end of next month, though it is understood Villa will still try and strike a permanent deal for Manchester United keeper Sam Johnstone.

“In terms of strengthening, everyone knows that for January we have the FFP to look at,” said Xia.

“But very possibly we will bring in a couple of loans to strengthen our squad. We want to keep getting better and better and help us end the season well.

“I hope in the next summer window, if we can go up (to the Premier League), there will be a collection of more of my maths equations.

“Our ambition is that if we go up we won’t be satisfied to just stay there. We want to go back to being one of the elite clubs in the division.

“In order to achieve that, we will have to bring in some high-level players. I know this.”

On current form Villa appear set to be well in the promotion mix. Steve Bruce’s team have recovered from a sticky start to win nine of their last 12 matches and sit fourth in the table ahead of Friday’s trip to Leeds.

Xia, who acquired Villa in a £76.2million deal following their relegation from the Premier League in summer 2016, is encouraged by the recent progress.

“We are very close to the target we set. There’s still a long way to go. I think the next two months are crucial to us,” he said.

“We hope we can keep climbing up a little more by the first half of the season. It was difficult when I stepped in as chairman. As I always emphasise, it was the worst time – it couldn’t have been worse.

“My belief was it’s not easy to go back to the very top but at least if you get the right direction you can improve everything.

“We have done something good I believe. We have changed a lot of things – changed the environment and mentality of the team. Now we are in a positive place.”