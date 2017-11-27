Steve Bruce: Unsung hero Glenn Whelan proving doubters wrong at Aston Villa

Saturday’s 2-0 win over Ipswich saw Villa consolidate fourth place in the Championship but while much of the post-match attention focused on Albert Adomah, who bagged a brace to continue his impressive streak, Bruce singled out Whelan for praise.

The 33-year-old has been a regular in midfield and, according to Bruce, has helped change the mindset of a team now looking serious contenders for automatic promotion.

“I thought Glenn Whelan was terrific,” said the boss. “I know he’s had a few doubters - but if there was any doubt, the way he goes about it, the way he plays, his attitude, he is as tough as they come.

“He is a great pro. You can’t have enough of people like that around the place.

“Maybe this time last year we didn’t have enough people like him. He certainly been worth every penny we spent on him.

“He never gives it away, he breaks things up, he is determined and resilient. He is a very good midfield player, we could do with him at 26 not 33.

“Saturday was his third game in a week and he was the best player for me, that’s testament to him and how we looks after himself.”

Villa expect to learn more on the condition of Mile Jedinak today after the midfielder left Saturday’s win early with a shoulder injury.

Jedinak was making just his second start of the season, having missed the opening months of the campaign while recovering from groin surgery.

Bruce hopes an injury list which already contained John Terry and Jonathan Kodjia does not begin to catch up with his team, who have now won nine of their last 12 Championship games.

“I just hope it’s not too bad, he and John Terry are big important players for us,” said Bruce. “That’s where you need a bit of luck sometimes, thankfully the squad is still responding well, but you just hope we don’t catch up with you. That’s the fear for all of us."