Villa's Ross McCormack 'exceptionally late' to Melbourne City training – report

Despite scoring four goals in six A-League appearances, McCormack was dropped for Melbourne City's 3-1 defeat to Brisbane Roar, with the Herald Sun reporting the striker was 'exceptionally late to training one morning last week'.

The 31-year-old endured an underwhelming spell at Villa Park, netting just three goals in 24 appearances, and he infamously fell out with boss Steve Bruce, who revealed the Scotland international had been unable to report for training due to the electric gates to his home being stuck.

McCormack himself described his Villa career as a 'disaster' and was determined to impress Down Under.

However, he has been blighted by an Achilles problem in recent weeks and although that was the original reason given for his absence, the Herald Sun claimed this morning that head coach Warren Joyce had stood him down.

That left Melbourne – who rested Tim Cahill following his exertions with the Australia national team in their World Cup play-off victory over Honduras – without a recognised striker for their loss to the Roar.

The report did add that Joyce is expected to confirm tomorrow morning that McCormack will be available for selection for Friday’s clash with Perth at AAMI Park.