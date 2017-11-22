Josh Onomah living the dream at Aston Villa

The 20-year-old netted his third goal of the season in Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Sunderland, a victory which lifted Villa to fourth in the Championship.

Onomah has impressed after joining on a season-long loan from Tottenham, continuing the fine form which saw him help England win the under-20s World Cup during the summer.

The attacking midfielder has since made his international bow at under-21 level and is now out to continue his personal success story by helping Villa win promotion.

“It’s been like a dream, really,” said Onomah. “From winning the World Cup, it had never been done before with the under-20s, to scoring for the under-21s as well, it was a massive moment for me.

“I just have to keep on going. I just have to carry on in this positive mood.

“The people around me will keep me grounded. The experienced players here (at Villa), they keep me level headed and remind me I have not reached where I want to reach yet.”

Onomah's burgeoning partnership with Villa's teenage striker Keinan Davis has been one of the keys to the Villa's climb up the table.

His goal against Sunderland, meanwhile, was the first he has scored at Villa Park and made more special by the fact it came in front of the Holte End.

“I am grateful for scoring my first goal in front of the Holte. It had been a long time coming and I was buzzing to finally get it,” he said. “It was a proud moment for me and my family.

“The fans were brilliant, singing my name. Moments like that don’t come around too often. Hopefully it’s the first of many.

“From a team perspective I thought we held it down and stuck to the game plan. Credit to Sunderland, they made it difficult for us. But we stuck at it and saw out the win.”

Onomah’s long-term ambition remains breaking into a Tottenham team currently riding high in the Premier League and in Europe.

For now, his focus is solely on the challenge of helping Villa reclaim their top flight status.

Steve Bruce’s team have won eight of their last 11 games to close the gap on the automatic promotion places to five points.

Onomah said: “From the start of the season with the players we had, the staff we had, we believed we could get promoted.

“We are just taking every game as it comes and hopefully come May we will be where we want to be.

“When I first came I did not know what to expect. I am really enjoying it, getting a lot of game-time, scoring goals, playing well at times.

“I am just learning from experienced players. They are all good to me. I just have to keep on going. It’s vital experience. A big opportunity in my career.”