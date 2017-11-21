Steve Bruce reveals 'devastating' blow for Jonathan Kodjia

The 28-year-old, who only returned in September following four months out with after breaking the same ankle, is facing another extended spell on the sidelines.

Villa will now look to bring in another striker during the January transfer window, with teenager Keinan Davis currently their only fit forward.

Bruce said: “It’s not looking good (on Kodjia), in fact it’s flaming awful if I’m being honest.

“He needs another operation and that’s devastating news. It’s going to be months and that is a big blow to us.

“With Scott Hogan missing as well, it’s a huge blow because we know how important he was to us last year.

“Without your No.9 it’s always going to be difficult. But we’ll have to deal with it. We’ll have to.”

Kodjia, last season’s top scorer with 19 goals, has not featured for Villa since rolling his ankle in last month’s 0-0 derby draw at Blues.

He then aggravated the injury while away on international duty with the Ivory Coast.

“We thought he was fine when he went onto international duty,” said Bruce. “He had twisted his ankle before but he was fine. Unfortunately he broke down.

“We’ve had all sorts of tests. He was in France over the weekend and London on Monday.

“They’ve both confirmed that we need to operate again unfortunately.”

Bruce at least had something to celebrate on the pitch as Villa recorded an eighth win in 11 games by beating bottom-of-the-table Sunderland 2-1.

Goals from Albert Adomah and Josh Onomah were enough to earn three points which saw Villa climb to fourth in the Championship, now just five points behind second-placed Cardiff.

Bruce said: “We have played not very well at all but we’ve found a way to win.

“That’s important. We have played very well on Saturday, but that is the Championship. It’s tough.

“I have to say, I thought Sunderland were very decent. They rolled their sleeves up and had a go for the new manager.

“But I thought we were a threat going forward. We found a way to win and in the Championship that’s important.

“When you’re not playing well and winning it’s not a bad thing.”