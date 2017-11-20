Albert Adomah hails "maturing" Aston Villa star Keinan Davis

The 19-year-old’s display in Saturday’s 2-1 win at QPR was labelled “immense” by manager Steve Bruce and drew further plaudits from team-mates and opponents alike.

Davis, who signed a new contract last week, did not score but his hold-up play was key to the visitors attacking success.

It was a particularly timely performance, coming after a week in which Villa lost both Jonathan Kodjia and Scott Hogan to injury.

The former Biggleswade Town youth team player is currently the club’s only fit striker but two-goal hero Adomah has been impressed at how he has dealt with the pressure following a meteoric rise this season.

“Whatever position he plays in he is doing well and I think the manager trusts him,” said Adomah.

“He is still learning but on Saturday he was brilliant. His hold up play was key to the game, joining up with other players.

“He is still growing and learning and at the moment we don’t want to put too much pressure on him.

“I am sure the manager will say that too. We just have to let him play his football and learn.”

Adomah revealed Davis, who only made his full senior debut back in August, is starting to become a more vocal presence in the dressing room.

“He is really down-to-earth and humble but you can tell he is mature now, in the changing room,” said Adomah.

“Whereas before he was quiet, keeping himself to himself. Now he is learning how to speak to other players.”

Ahmed Elmohamady will come back into contention for tomorrow’s home game with Sunderland after Bruce opted to leave the wideman out of his plans entirely at Loftus Road.

The manager decided to exercise caution with both Elmohamady and Mile Jedinak, who had travelled long distances during the international break with Egypt and Australia respectively.

“I just left him completely and the same with Jedinak,” said Bruce. “I thought I would put Mile on the bench because you know what it is going to be like here the last ten to 15 minutes if you need defensive cover.

“Elmo has been all over Africa. Thankfully, I got it right.”