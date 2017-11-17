QPR vs Aston Villa: Steve Bruce looking to start back strong from international break

Just how relaxing an international break can ever be for Villa’s manager is open to debate, particularly when a number of players key to his team’s promotion ambitions have been plying their trade in various corners of the globe.

Yet in addition to keeping tabs on the likes of Jonathan Kodjia and Mile Jedinak, the chief focus for Bruce ahead of tomorrow’s trip to QPR will have been how best to tackle one of the more frustrating trends of Villa’s campaign so far, namely their tendency to flounder in games immediately following an international break.

September’s 0-0 draw with Brentford and last month’s 2-0 derby defeat at Wolves were arguably their two poorest performances of the season.

The positive spin is that Villa have tended to improve markedly as the month has progressed but that does not satisfy Bruce, particularly when is team head to London eager to rebound from a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday last time out.

Against both Brentford and Wolves, Bruce made minimal changes to his starting line-up though that could change tomorrow. John Terry’s broken metatarsal means Villa will be forced into a reshuffle at the back, with Chris Samba the favourite to replace the injured skipper in the heart of defence.

Bruce is also likely to hand a recall to Josh Onomah should the Tottenham loanee have sufficiently recovered from the groin problem which forced him to miss the defeat to the Owls.

Onomah had sparkled in wins over Fulham and Preston and Villa sorely missed the 20-year-old’s drive and energy in the middle of the park.

A whole group of players are still being assessed, meanwhile, including Robert Snodgrass (ribs) and Kodjia (ankle).

Advertising

Throw in Jedinak’s round-the-world exploits helping Australia qualify for the World Cup and it quickly becomes clear how tricky a team selection this will be for the manager.

Positives come in the return to fitness of Jack Grealish and the fact teenage star Keinan Davis remained at Bodymoor Heath and did not travel with England Under-20s.

The 19-year-old, who ended speculation over his future by signing a new deal at Villa earlier this week, has had a huge impact on the club’s season but was noticeably below-par against both Brentford and Wolves.

“Against Wolves he got nowhere near them because physically, probably, he had gone past that line,” said Bruce.

Advertising

“Sometimes with a young player you have to identify when they dip, leave them out, freshen them up and then they are ready to go.”

Kodjia scored the only goal as Villa claimed a 1-0 win in this fixture last season, their first victory away to the R’s in eight attempts.

The hosts have beaten the Championship’s top two, Wolves and Sheffield United, in their last two home games.