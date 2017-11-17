Aston Villa dealt Jonathan Kodjia blow

The 28-year-old will see a specialist next week and Villa are yet to put a timescale on how much time the Ivory Coast himman will miss.

But boss Steve Bruce admitted he was “fearing the worst” - with Villa’s latest injury setback coming less than a fortnight after losing skipper John Terry to a broken metatarsal..

In a further blow, Scott Hogan is facing weeks on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on a stomach problem during the international break.

With Gabriel Agbonlahor still to recover from a groin problem, teenager Keinan Davis is Villa’s only available senior striker for Saturday’s trip to QPR.

““It doesn’t look good for Kodjia and we are fearing the worst,” said Bruce.

“He will see a specialist in France over the weekend and another specialist on Monday.

“There is no time scale but it doesn’t look great.

“As for Hogan he is out for the foreseeable future. He’s had an operation on a stomach problem.”

Kodjia spent four months out with a broken ankle suffered at the end of last season.

He had scored once since returning in September but missed Villa’s final two games, prior to the international break, after hurting the same ankle he broke during the 0-0 derby draw at Blues.