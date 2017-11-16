Aston Villa to assess Mile Jedinak after World Cup heroics

The 33-year-old has clocked up close to 25,000-miles in less than a fortnight while away with the Socceroos, who on Wednesday booked their place in next year’s tournament in Russia with a 3-1 play-off win over Honduras.

With the tie level at 0-0 following Saturday’s first leg in South America, Jedinak was the hero in the second leg in Sydney, scoring a hat-trick – including two penalties.

He was due to complete the final leg of his journey to the UK later on Thursday and will report back to Villa’s Bodymoor Heath training ground on Friday.

Jedinak is no stranger to long-distance travelling while on international duty and played for Villa in games against Brighton and Norwich last season after similarly taxing trips. The final decision on his involvement on Loftus Road will lie with Villa boss Steve Bruce.

Jedinak is yet to start a game in the Championship this season having undergone groin surgery during the summer.

He made his return with substitute appearances against Blues and Preston before going away with Australia, where he played a full part in both play-off games.

The former Crystal Palace man’s return to fitness is timely for Villa, who have lost skipper John Terry to injury. Jedinak is a candidate to replace the former Chelsea star in the heart of Villa’s defence, having played at centre-back on a number of occasions last season.

His positive influence on Villa has meanwhile been hailed regularly by Bruce and team-mates.

Speaking about Jedinak earlier this month, James Chester said: “Mile brings experience and knowledge and he also adds another physical dimension to us.

“He is perfect for us in front of the back four. I always tell him I have not had to head a ball when he plays. We are grateful for him.”