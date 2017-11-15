Boost for Aston Villa as teenage star Keinan Davis signs new deal

The 19-year-old striker, who is enjoying a breakthrough campaign, has penned a deal which will keep him at Villa Park until 2020.

Davis has been a regular under Steve Bruce this season and a key factor in Villa’s rise to the Championship top six, his impressive form also earning a call-up to England under-20s.

“It’s a great feeling to have signed a new contract,” he said.

“This is another milestone for me this season: I had my first start and my full league debut then an international call-up and this is another one.

"The hard work continues, now. I’ve got to keep working and reach that next milestone.”

Davis, who joined Villa in December 2015 from non-league Biggleswade Town, had signed his previous contract less than a year ago.

But his sparkling form had attracted the attentions of several Premier League clubs, including Albion, meaning Villa were eager to get an extended deal in place.

Talks between the club and the player's representatives had been ongoing for several weeks before a breakthrough was finally made, with Davis earning a significant increase on his former £2,000-a-week salary.