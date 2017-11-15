Aston Villa hopeful Josh Onomah will be fit for QPR trip

The on-loan Tottenham star has spent the international break undergoing treatment on a groin problem at Bodymoor Heath, having withdrawn from the England under-21s squad.

Onomah missed Villa’s 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month with the injury.

The 20-year-old impressed with his performances in wins over Fulham and Preston and boss Steve Bruce will be eager to have him available as Villa look to get back on track at Loftus Road.

The current prognosis is thought to be encouraging, though much will depend on how Onomah fares over the next 48 hours.

Striker Jonathan Kodjia is one of several players set to be assessed upon their return from international duty. Kodjia, who missed Villa’s last two games with an ankle injury, did not feature for the Ivory Coast as their World Cup hopes were ended at the hands of Morocco on Saturday.