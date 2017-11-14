Aston Villa transfer news: Steve Bruce linked with Mo Diame reunion

The Senegal international is thought to be keen on a reunion with Steve Bruce, having fallen down the pecking order on Tyneside.

Diame was part of Bruce’s Hull City team which gained promotion via the play-offs in 2016 and then made 42 appearances for Newcastle when they won the Championship last season.

But he has started only one game in the Premier League this term and would be willing to drop back down into the second tier.

Diame joined the Magpies from the Tigers in a £4.5million and Villa, who will again be wary of Financial Fair Play restrictions in January, might struggle to secure a permanent deal for the 30-year-old. A loan move would be the most likely option, though Bruce’s first priority is securing a permanent deal for goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

The 24-year-old, currently on a season-long loan from Manchester United, has kept seven clean sheets in the last 10 games.