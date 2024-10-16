FA pin hopes on Thomas having the golden Tuch

It is understood confirmation will come this afternoon after advanced talks between Tuchel and the Football Association progressed rapidly yesterday.

The FA has not commented on widespread reports linking the former Chelsea boss with the position vacated by Gareth Southgate after Euro 2024.

Yet if confirmed, Tuchel would become the third non-Englishman to hold the post after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

The 51-year-old boasts considerable elite-level experience having led Chelsea to Champions League glory in 2021 and also taken charge of Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich.

The news, which began with similar reports in the German media last week, follows reports suggesting the FA had also made an approach to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

The FA had made it clear at the start of their recruitment process in July that nationality was not an issue, they just wanted the best person for the job.

Under-21 coach Lee Carsley has been in interim charge of the senior team for their Nations League matches so far this autumn.

Carsley was thought to have been a candidate for the job but a lack of clarity from him regarding his own ambitions had reignited speculation over the position in recent days

England were beaten by Greece last Thursday and there had been a growing sense since the FA was likely to look elsewhere.

Tuchel, who has also coached Mainz and Borussia Dortmund, was available after leaving Bayern last summer.

His appointment would see him link up again with England captain and Bayern striker Harry Kane.

Speaking earlier yesterday on the prospect of Tuchel taking the job, Kane said: “I haven’t been told anything. Until it is announced I can’t really comment but obviously I know Thomas well from last year.

“He is a fantastic coach, a fantastic person. I’m sure the guys at the FA will contact me when they know more about it.”