Rushall Olympic handed big FA Cup incentive as Walsall take on Bolton
Rushall Olympic could be facing an FA Cup first round tie against Accrington Stanley - while Walsall take on League One Bolton.
By Jonny Drury
Published
The Pics face a replay with Peterborough Sports tomorrow evening to find out who will take on the League Two outfit.
Elsewhere, Walsall have been handed another test from a higher division.
Walsall have already dumped League One sides out of the Carabao Cup this season - and will now get the chance against Wanderers.
And Hednesford Town will face a fellow non-league side should they navigate their way past Gateshead in this week's replay.
The Pitmen will be handed a tie in the first round against Gainsborough Trinity or Boston United.
All ties will take place on the weekend of November 2.