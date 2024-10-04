Walsall keeper earns England call-up - while Aston Villa trio in under 21 squad

Simkin, who has earned caps at under 18 level as well as under 20, which is now the Elite squad, will join up with Paul Nevin's Young Lions for games against Italy and Czechia.

They will travel to Italy on October 10, before facing Czechia in Doncaster on October 14.

Elsewhere, Villa trio Morgan Rogers, Jaden Philogene and Sam Iling-Junior are in the under 21 squad for a Euro 2025 double header.

Illing-Junior is currently on loan at Serie A side Bologna, while Philogene and Rogers have starred for Villa this season.

Some had predicted Rogers would be called up to Lee Carlsey's senior squad - but he missed out on a first call-up.

Albion's Tom Fellows, who netted for the under 21s in the previous international break, has not been named in the squad.

Ben Futcher's side will take on Ukraine at the Vitality Stadium on October 11 - before hosting Azerbaijan at Ashton Gate on October 15.

Birmingham City's Jay Stansfield has been handed a chance to add to his three caps - as he comes into the squad following three goals in his first six games following a permanent move to Birmingham City.