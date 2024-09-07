Johnny Phillips: Erling Haaland's early form should concern Manchester City’s title rivals

Ominously, Manchester City look as strong as ever with Erling Haaland hitting the ground running.

His form in the opening three matches has been tremendous and if he stays fit for the entire season then it is hard to see how Pep Guardiola ‘s side can be stopped.

The only other side with a perfect start from the opening three games is Liverpool.

Arne Slot has, er, slotted into the new role seamlessly so far. No goals conceded and looking as dynamic as ever in attack, with a clearly rejuvenated Mo Salah and fit again Diogo Jota, there is a lot to like about this Reds side.

Arsenal dropped their first points at the weekend, after Declan Rice’s sending off at home to Brighton.

It was a bad lapse. Despite just being just three games in, it already feels as if dropped points will be very costly.

In defence of Mikel Arteta’s team they have improved every season he has been at the club and with further reinforcements added, including a fit again Justin Timber, they should last the pace with the frontrunners.

The also-rans at the right end of the table in recent seasons – Brighton, Newcastle and Aston Villa – all look strong enough to maintain a challenge against the more established European competitors, which should hopefully make for an interesting qualification race.