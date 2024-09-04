Transfer records broken again as £4.92bn spent globally in transfer window

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Globally, £4.92bn changed hands in international moves with clubs from England leading the way, followed by Italy (£629million), France (£531m) and Spain (£456m).

England also recorded the highest figures in terms of fees received (£953m), incoming transfers (526) and outgoing deals (523) for the mid-season trading window of June 1 to September 2.

The figures were published on Tuesday in world governing body Fifa’s annual international transfer snapshot.

The combined fees spent are the second-highest on record with the overall number of worldwide deals (11,000) being a new international high.

French clubs were second to those from England for fees received (£576m) ahead of Spanish (£424m) and Portuguese (£377m) sides. Brazilian clubs were second for incoming (412) and outgoing (469) transfers.

In women’s football, £5.18million was spent – more than twice the amount for the same period last year – with English clubs again out in front with £1.75million invested on players from foreign clubs.

French clubs received the most in fees (£838,000) with the United States recording the highest number of incoming deals (128).