Former West Brom, Wolves and Aston Villa man to England set-up

Lescott, who has worked with Carsley at under-21 level, forms part of the backroom staff along with FA head of coaching Tim Dittmer.

Ashley Cole – who won 107 caps for England as a player – will serve as Carsley’s assistant.

Gareth Southgate stepped down shortly after July’s Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain and has been temporarily replaced by the England Under-21s boss.

Carsley’s first senior match in charge comes against the Republic of Ireland, who he represented as a player, in the Nations League on September 7 before welcoming Finland to Wembley three days later.

But he may have to do without star man Jude Bellingham, who faces a spell on the sidelines through injury.

The Real Madrid midfielder, from Stourbridge, has suffered a leg injury and reports in Spain suggest the 21-year-old will not be available until after the international break.

A statement from the Spanish club on Friday read: “Following tests carried out today on Jude Bellingham by Real Madrid’s medical team, the player has been diagnosed with an injury to the plantaris muscle in his right leg.

“His progress will be monitored.”