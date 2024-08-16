Matt Maher: Signal needs to be strong if fans are to benefit from VAR

The latter will be required if you want to keep up to date with VAR decisions via the Premier League’s new social media account, launched this week and promising to deliver swift updates and explanations on why that goal you just celebrated has been ruled out.

It sounds good and is clearly well intentioned. But not for the first time, it feels a development to mostly benefit those fans watching from the comfort of their own homes with a speedy wi-fi connection.

Those actually inside the stadiums, where phone signal is typically sketchy, are more likely to be left in the dark. A simple solution would be for these same updates to be shown on the big screen, though there has been no suggestion of that happening.