West Brom handed fine for Black Country Derby trouble

The Baggies have also been warned for misconduct after admitting to breaches of two FA rules after violence flared during the FA Cup fourth round tie.

Play was suspended for more than half-an-hour after fighting erupted in two corners of the ground, with several Albion players rushing into the stands having become fearful for the safety of their families.

Police made five arrests, while one supporter was taken to hospital with head injuries.

In a statement, Albion managing director Mark Miles said the club fully accepted the decision of the FA’s regulatory commission and said the club had implemented procedural changes “based on learnings” from the incident.

More than 40 Baggies fans have been issued with banning orders after being identified as causing trouble. A police investigation remains ongoing.

Miles said: “While the written reasons state the club did a very considerable number of things right and plainly took its responsibilities seriously, it is clear there were also areas in which we fell short, and it is imperative we continue to focus on these aspects as we strive for improvement.

“Since the fixture, the club has met with the Sports Ground Safety Authority, acting on its recommendations to improve internal procedures which will help to prevent similar issues arising in the future.

“The behaviour we witnessed that day is totally unacceptable, and the club has since banned or suspended in excess of 40 supporters who were involved in the incident. West Midlands Police is also continuing its own criminal investigations into individual fan behaviour.

“I am confident we will continue to make the improvements necessary to ensure The Hawthorns never again witnesses scenes of this nature.”

