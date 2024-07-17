Pre-season: Walsall 0 Aston Villa 3 - Report

The 21-year-old opened the scoring just before the midway point of the first half after being set-up by new signing Ross Barkley.

Rogers then doubled the lead after the League Two hosts failed to clear Barkley’s corner, with Louie Barry adding a late third for Unai Emery’s team.

The Saddlers battled hard in front of a 8,200-strong crowd at Bescot but failed to seriously test either Robin Olsen or Joe Gauci, who played the first and second halves in goal for Villa respectively.

Of most concern to home boss Mat Sadler was the first half exit of midfielder Brandon Comley to injury, shortly after the visitors had opened the scoring.

Both teams made wholesale changes at the break. Walsall’s second half team featured four trialists including former Villa winger Albert Adomah and ex-Sutton striker Deon Moore.

Villa’s team in both halves contained a blend of first-teamers, new signings and fringe players with 17-year-old Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba among those to start the opening period.

There was also a place in the first half XI for Cameron Archer following his return from Sheffield United but there was no Jacob Ramsey and most tellingly, no Moussa Diaby as talks continue with Al-Ittihad over a possible move to the Saudi Pro League.

Cameron Archer

Emi Buendia, recently back in training following a serious knee injury, watched from the stands.

Of the four new signings in the squad, Barkley was the only one named in the starting XI and it was his quick thinking which helped put Villa ahead in the 21st minute.

The £5million signing from Luton was brought down by Comley just inside the Walsall half and with the hosts napping, took the free-kick quickly. Rogers collected the pass before whipping a finish beyond Tommy Simkin in the home goal.

Walsall had their moments. Liam Gordon thought he had opened the scoring a few minutes before Rogers’ did when he forced the ball past Olsen, only to be denied by an offside flag. Olsen also fumbled a corner under little pressure, while Charlie Lakin drove a free-kick over the bar.

The Saddlers best move of the opening half came just before the break but Jamille Matt was unable to adjust in time to meet Oisin McEntee’s delivery.

When Villa got around the box they were ruthless. Simkin did superbly to keep out Rogers’ deflected, dipping effort but from the corner the visiting player forced in his and Villa’s second as the Saddlers failed to clear their lines.

Both teams made wholesale half-time changes with Ryan Stirk, who had replaced the injured Comley midway through the first half, the only player not to come off.

Connor Barrett and Alex Moreno

Adomah, currently on trial with the Saddlers, got a warm reception from the visiting supporters, who were given their first glimpse of Kosta Nedeljkovic, Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior.

Another Saddlers trialist, Deon Moore, sent a looping header wide of goal while Villa’s new goalkeeper, Gauci, got just enough on Taylor Allen’s corner to prevent it being converted at the far post.

Leon Bailey volleyed an Iling-Junior cross wide and sent another, from Lucas Digne, over the bar. With the match heading into the final 20 minutes, Barrenechea sent a dipping strike just over the bar.

Barry then made it three with the last kick of the night after being set up by Iling-Junior following a rapid counter-attack.

Morgan Rogers scoring

Walsall first half (3-1-4-2): Simkin; McEntee, Farquharson, Daniels (c); Comley (Stirk 26); C Barrett, Lakin, Earing, L Gordon; J Gordon, Matt.

Walsall second half: Trialist A (GK); Okagbue, Williams, Allen; Stirk (Thomas 80); Adomah, Jellis, Maher, Weir; Trialist D, Trialist C.

Villa first half (4-4-2): Olsen, Cash, Feeney, Torres, Moreno, Kesler-Hayden, Barkley, Bogarde, Jimoh-Aloba, Rogers, Archer.

Villa second half (4-4-2): Gauci, Nedeljkovic, Carlos, Swinkels, Digne, Young, Dendoncker, Barrenechea, Iling-Junior, Bailey, Barry.