Stourbridge star Jude Bellingham receives Ballon d'Or backing

Bellingham will be hoping to continue a fine run by playing a key role in Sunday's Euro 2024 final against Spain as England look to claim a first major men's trophy in 58 years.

The 21-year-old moved to Real Madrid last summer and in his first year claimed a LaLiga and Champions League double and was named the Spanish top-flight's player of the season.

Bellingham hit an impressive 23 goals in 42 appearances for Real and has also found the back of the net twice at the Euros, including a stunning injury-time overhead kick to take the last-16 tie with Slovakia into extra time.

The sheer amount of football Bellingham has played this season has, by his own admission, left him feeling "absolutely dead" at full-time and he has flitted in and out of recent games.

However, Watkins, who scored his own late goal to complete a comeback win over the Netherlands to secure England a spot against Spain in Berlin, feels his compatriot has done more than enough to replace Lionel Messi in being crowned the best player in the world.

"For a start I think, whatever happens, Jude should win the Ballon d'Or," said the 28-year-old Aston Villa striker.

"The way he's played, he plays with such maturity, confidence, aura. I can't speak any more highly of him to be honest.

"To see him transition from where he was - obviously I played against him at Birmingham and even the way he played then you'd have thought he was a seasoned pro.

"I've played a number of games with him and I remember being in one of the camps, one of my earlier camps, I think he was 16 at the time and he still had confidence about him. It's no surprise really to see what he's gone on and done."

Despite his match-winning heroics against the Dutch, Watkins will be expected to start from the bench for the final, with captain and all-time record England goalscorer Harry Kane again leading the line.

Southgate opted to take both Watkins and Ivan Toney to Germany in support of Kane and the pair have both made their marks - Toney setting up the skipper for the winner against Slovakia before converting from the spot in the quarter-final shoot-out win over Switzerland.

"I was saying to Dean Henderson against Slovakia, if I'm not coming on here then he (Southgate) needs to bring Ivan on because we're going to go direct," revealed Watkins.

"He did - I thought it was going to be too late to be honest but then Jude pops up with the overhead kick, then Ivan sets up Harry Kane. There's no bitterness whatsoever.

"I was so pleased for Ivan. There are certain times where it's more suited for Ivan to go on the pitch if we're going more direct. Then there's certain times where it's better for me, where the game's more open and I can run in behind and affect the game in a different way.

"We both have different attributes and I'm really glad the boss didn't just choose one of us. That he brought all three of us because we've all had massive parts to play in this competition.

"It was a great decision to bring all three of us."