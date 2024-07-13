Is it coming home? Our sports team give their England Euro 2024 final predictions

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

After dramatic victories over Switzerland and Holland, Gareth Southgate's men are set for the final showdown with Spain in Berlin on Sunday.

Spain have been the best side in the tournament so far - but can the Three Lions win the European Championships for the first time and their first major tournament since the 1966 World Cup?

Our reporters have their say:

Nick Elwell

How we got there I don't know, how we got there I don't care...... but we are there. England are gunning for glory in a second successive European Championship final.

Favourites before a ball was kicked, that soon changed once we had kicked a ball thanks to some underwhelming performances.

No shape, no balance, square pegs in round holes, the country was united in its criticism of Gareth Southgate. But the Three Lions have managed to get the job done and in the last three games the good old bulldog spirit and refusal to be packed off home with their tail between their legs has shone through.

And, while I might be clutching at straws here, the opening half against the Netherlands served up some of the football we had expected pre-tournament from a squad packed full of talent and offered cause for optimism for Sunday's showdown.

Spain have been the best team in the tournament. A star has been born with the emergence of Lamine Yamal, while his wing partner Nico Williams ain't too shabby either.

Fabián Ruiz and Dani Olmo pose a threat from midfield and with the world class Rodri conducting the tempo alongside them, La Roja will rightly start as favourites.

But..... (more straw clutching) there were periods in their last two games where they were less than convincing as they retreated in order to protect leads. Germany should have at least taken their game to penalties while the French wasted some good chances to level.

Spain for all their talent are beatable. England will have to be disciplined, especially in midfield to cope with the movement of Ruiz and Olmo, but in Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham we have players who can hurt sides with their movement and quality.

So, after the stress of the past few games it's time to sit back and watch the boys bring it home. No extra-time, no penalties.... and the Black Country hero to bag.

Liam Keen

It may not have been a tournament full of vintage performances, but England are in the final on merit.

A never-say-die attitude, players that want to play for the badge, late and dramatic goals and a five star penalties performance - it has been ugly at times, but effective.

Players that have been doubted have stepped up, such as Marc Guehi and Gareth Southgate has trusted his process.

Without a doubt, the Slovakia game was a low point and almost ended in disaster. Southgate certainly did not cover himself in glory that day.

But the Three Lions snatched a remarkable equaliser and sometimes that good fortune drags teams through.

Southgate's substitutes since have been much better and going into Sunday's final, I have every faith that the players and management team will get it right.

Spain have been the best team in the tournament and are an attacking force, but England's defence has largely been solid.

Sunday's opponents leave plenty of spaces in defence and England's route to glory may depend on a cautious approach reliant on swift counter-attacks.

Southgate has the players to hurt them and Bukayo Saka against Marc Cucurella is a mouth-watering prospect from an English perspective.

The Spanish have also struggled at set pieces and against big strikers. If Harry Kane finally decides to occupy the centre-backs, he could cause them a lot of problems.

However, despite Ollie Watkins' heroics on Wednesday night, this game could be perfect for Ivan Toney off the bench.

He will bully the Spanish defenders and win plenty of aerial balls.

With that in mind, counter-attacks and set pieces feel like England's best route to victory.

I have been saying for months that England would win this tournament and with Lady Luck on their side I think they will do it.

Prediction: England 2-1 Spain

George Bennett

While there may be reservations over England's style under Gareth Southgate, one thing that has symbolised this team at Euro 2024 is character.

Whether it's the five-minute comeback either side of extra-time featuring Stourbridge hero Jude Bellingham's overhead kick against Slovakia, the shoot-out success over the Swiss or Ollie Watkins' legendary last-gasp finish versus the Netherlands.

That in itself counts for a lot and suggests that England can head into this final knowing that they are capable of delivering in key moments.

The silky Spanish have been exemplary – winning a record-breaking six matches, including against Germany and France.

Spain boast the technical prowess of their successful teams of the past, but have added explosiveness on the flanks with both 16-year-old revelation Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams providing them with a completely different dimension.

The Spanish, who have been the best team at the tournament, will pose the biggest challenge that Southgate and his players will face this summer but England have persistently had to overcome doubts, and have thus far come through successfully.

One thing that England can rely on is quality from the bench. Watkins proved that with his winner on Wednesday, but Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cole Palmer and Ivan Toney have also made an impact when called upon.

After conquering the Dutch, I predict this to be a much tighter affair than perhaps many would've imagined when looking at England's performances earlier in the tournament.

But it's about how you finish the tournament which is most important and Southgate, if he hasn't already, has the opportunity to attain immortality among his countrymen, if finally, England can overcome that final hurdle.

Prediction: The head says Spain but that hasn't been the first time this summer, and for that reason, let's predict redemption for Euro 2020 with a penalty shoot-out victory.

Lewis Cox

Well, somehow, England are in the final!

Was that Jude Bellingham wonder-goal a meant-to-be moment? I'm still getting used to nerveless penalty shootouts. It's weird seeing England not remotely fussed by a shot from 12 yards.

Let's be honest, we had a referee (and VAR) to thank the other night. But we also had Villa's Ollie Watkins to thank for a moment of inspiration.

Credit to this squad that manages to go to the well when most feel it looks beyond them.

Gareth Southgate's management was rightly criticised earlier in the tournament. It was hard work to watch. It looked hard work to play in. We were fortunate to get through.

But get through we have. Yes, we had the lucky side of the draw, avoiding Spain, Germany and France until now. But, unlike falling at other previous semi-finals, England have beaten what was in front of them.

And now it is time for the Spaniards. We can avoid them no more. And I fear a struggle.

They are the best side this tournament. That is abundantly clear. They are an excellent side, superbly functional but also packed with youthful exuberance and ability, as well as some grisly old guards willing to do whatever to win.

Tomorrow's final could be won and lost in midfield. Rodri is a phenomenon, the best of his type in the world. Fabian Ruiz next to him has had an equally brilliant few weeks.

Kobbie Mainoo has had an exceptional few games and helped lift England. Declan Rice next to him has not been so good. That is a key battle.

It's hard to look past Bukayo Saka as another key man. Will it be he, again, or will it once more be the boy wonder Lamine Yamal, the day after his 17th birthday, to light up the show? Good luck to Kieran Trippier, or Luke Shaw, up against him.

Narrow Spain win – 2-1

Jonny Drury

So it all comes down to this.

After a number of underwhelming displays, England have defied criticism and somehow navigated a way through to the final in the most dramatic fashion.

From almost going out of the competition against one of the minnows, to Ollie Watkins' superb late winner against the Dutch, Gareth Southgate's men have made it to the final.

Given how they performed in the group stages, there aren't many who would have predicted England would be heading into Sunday's show piece against Spain.

But they are, and that is another superb achievement in itself.

England's players and Southgate have had to cop quite a lot of flack in this tournament, some of it rightfully deserved.

In almost every game so far England have been favourites, and there has been a huge weight of expectation on the players' shoulders.

However, heading into Sunday against Spain, the tables will turn.

We all know Spain have been by far and away the best side in the competition, putting in top displays on their way to the final.

They will be favourites, there is no doubt about it. And if they replicate what they have done so far, they should win on Sunday.

However, maybe being underdogs for the first time in the tournament will suit England?

Southgate himself has admitted the criticism and expectation has hampered his players in some respects in recent weeks – but that is off now.

In this one, they won't be dominating the ball, they are going to sit in and have to be compact, and that is something Southgate's sides have done well during his time in charge.

Doing that and playing on the counter-attack might suit England, and give them the best chance of creating history on Sunday.

Prediction: England 2-1 Spain AET

Matt Maher

Requests from friends for predictions prior to England’s quarter and semi-final wins were both met with a shrug of the shoulders.

The temptation is to do the same here. After all, you really don’t know which version of the Three Lions is going to turn up one match to the next.

On the other hand, the one thing Gareth Southgate’s team have done consistently is find a way to win.

After the Jude Bellingham-inspired Great Escape against Slovakia, penalty shoot-out win over Switzerland and the stunning late victory over the Netherlands (aided by a helpful VAR check) you do start to wonder if England’s name is on the trophy?

Spain are undoubtedly the toughest challenge yet, at least a couple of levels higher than any opponent they have faced so far. For the first time in the tournament, England are heading into a match as definite underdogs. Yet finals are different beasts. Southgate will take heart from the fact many of his players have been here before, only three years ago when they were a few successful penalties away from winning Euro 2020.

Spain, meanwhile, were perhaps a little fortunate to survive their quarter-final against Germany, while they also rode their luck at times in the closing stages of the semi-final victory over France. Their struggles defending crosses will interest England very much.

On the other hand, Luis de la Fuente’s team have won every match they have played, have twice come from behind to win knockout matches and in Lamine Yamal have the star of the tournament.

The head says they will make it seven wins in a row. But the gut? That says this England team have a rare aura about them.

Prediction: England win, after extra-time

Derek Bish

So what is the ending to Gareth Southgate's utterly compelling narrative going to be?

Books will be written and films made about this period in England's history.

And yet so close to the end of his reign – I don't see him going on beyond this tournament – we are no nearer to discovering the fate of the main character.

The plot points have been laid out like a Hollywood script – the man who heartbreakingly missed that penalty in Euro 96 comes back 20 years later to unite a nation at its lowest ebb. He goes close to victory the first time around, only to be given a second chance when all hope seems lost.

Now what?

If this was Hollywood, this would be the moment of glory. My heart says this is that moment, that everything has gone England's way to the point football surely must be coming home.

But this is real life and this is England. Just when things are coming together, glorious failure rears its ugly head.

There are many comparisons between this tournament and the nadir of glorious failure, Italia 90 – cries of discontent, abject performances, landing upon a system that improves the team, a supposedly easier draw, last-minute winners. And then, one night in Turin. Penalties. Tears. Heroes defined by their failure.

Thirty-four years later, one night in Berlin, this England team is far superior to Bobby Robson's men of 1990, but my head says the same fate befalls them.

Only one team has turned up to this tournament – there would be something cruel about Spain not seeing it through with their teenage wonderkid and the rest.

England will be better, but it won't be enough.

Prediction: Best performance of the tournament, but glorious failure as Spain win on penalties

Nathan Judah

Well this could be very interesting!

Being in Marbella with Wolves for pre-season - myself and Mr Keen find ourselves deep behind enemy lines.

So Sunday night could be a slightly interesting scenario, especially surrounded by Spain fans.

England are slowly finding form and I do think this could be a classic case of one team peaking at the perfect time and another (Spain) maybe having peaked slightly too early.

They've got some fabulous players who can hurt you, but I genuinely believe Spain's playing style will leave plenty of gaps for England's attackers to exploit - it could be the perfect game.

Phil Foden will be key, you just feel after very disappointing first three games, that he's just bubbling under - it's got the potential to be the dream game for the Manchester City man.

Declan Rice has blown hot and cold too, he must stay in the 6 position and not drift higher up the pitch - that will be essential on the night.

Will Luke Shaw make his first start in the final? I'm not so sure - Gareth will try and keep everyone guessing, but I'd just about stick with Trippier and keep Shaw for the second half and beyond if needed.

Kane clearly isn't fit, but you get the feeling the big man will get on the scoresheet and one goal might be enough to win the golden boot!

I've had the same prediction for the last three months - England are winning the whole thing and I'm 100% it's coming home....this WILL be comfortable!

Prediction: England 3 Spain 0

Russell Youll

In terms of performances alone, it would be a footballing travesty should Spain not lift the European Championship trophy tomorrow.

They have been by far the best side in the tournament, winning every game so far and beating the big guns of Italy, Germany and France along the way.

They have been the most adventurous team, the best to watch.

The likes of Rodri and the prodigious Lamine Yamal have shone throughout the tournament. They have been a joy to watch in an otherwise often dull championships.

But yet, from the start of this tournament I’ve not been able to shake the feeling England will somehow find a way to do it.

The key factor for me is the players’ desire. They have refused to lie down, refused to be beaten.

It’s not been pretty, indeed it was pretty darn desperate to start with.

I’ve questioned Gareth Southgate’s suitability for the job for years. But his substitutions in the semi-final suggest he may have finally learned from the mistakes of Croatia in 2018 and Italy in 2021. Let’s hope so.

I have long maintained Southgate is a lucky manager. Lucky with fixtures, lucky with the crop of talent coming through, lucky to get the job in the first place and lucky even with that dodgy semi-final penalty against the Netherlands!

But, as that other great would-be European conqueror Napoleon once opined: I would rather my generals be lucky than good.

Prediction: Southgate’s luck will hold. England win on penalties

Ollie Westbury

It has been a strange old tournament for England at the European Championships and I am not sure what to make of it.

On the one hand, England are through to their second consecutive final in this competition – their first on foreign soil – and for that they must be commended.

But on the other, England have been a tough watch, with the first 45 minutes they put in against the Netherlands the only notable exception.

Gareth Southgate has an incredibly hard job and he has so many good qualities, but for me if they win this competition, it will be in spite of him, not because of him.

With such a talented group of players, they should have got to the final with the run they have had and the options they have from the bench.

The game against Spain is perhaps the first time England come into a game not being outright favourites.

Will they have learned from their experience in 2021, where they were beaten on penalties by Italy? Let’s hope so.

My overriding feeling is that if we produce a performance somewhere near what we have for the vast majority of this tournament, we will be beaten by the Spanish. They have looked a cut above the rest and have had by far the tougher fixtures.

Unfortunately, and I truly hope I am wrong, but I think Spain will have too much for us on the day, and if they go ahead, I feel we will struggle to get back into it.

Prediction: Finals are always tight and Spain will triumph 1-0 in 90 minutes