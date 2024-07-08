Referee for England v Holland showdown has history with Jude Bellingham

Felix Zwayer, 43, was given a six-month ban by his country's football federation in 2006, having worked as an assistant referee alongside Robert Hoyzer.

Zwayer was one of the officials who brought Hoyzer's match-fixing plot to light, with the relatively short duration of Zwayer's ban a recognition of that contribution. Hoyzer was banned for life.

England midfielder Bellingham was fined by the German federation after he referenced Zwayer's involvement in that scandal after a defeat for his old club Borussia Dortmund against Bayern Munich in 2021.

Zwayer will lead an all-German officiating team at Wednesday's match in Dortmund which also includes his assistants Stefan Lupp and Marco Achmuller, plus VAR Bastian Dankert.

It will be the second time Zwayer has overseen a match involving the Dutch, having also refereed their last-16 victory over Romania.

Before that Zwayer took charge of Italy's opening match against Albania and Portugal's win over Turkey in the second round of group matches.