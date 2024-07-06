Johnny Phillips: Changes afoot for biggest test of the Euros to date

An over-used line, largely reserved for the political spectrum, but one which can perhaps sum up Gareth Southgate’s England team at Euro 2024.

Yet, here they are in the quarter-finals of a competition that has already seen the back of holders Italy alongside Belgium and Croatia.

Insanely repetitive this England side may be, but also lucky which is a trait that every winning outfit needs.

As Southgate prepares for this evening’s quarter-final against Switzerland in Dusseldorf, there has been a hint that finally the rigid system that the players have appeared hindered by could be about to change.

At their training base in Blankenhain this week, the manager experimented with a back three.

Perhaps it was the way Switzerland were able to push back the Italians in their round of 16 game that prompted the move.

Italy’s back four seemed like a gift for a Swiss side who were able to press effectively against laboured opposition. It is clear that from the four games before that whatever shape and identity England had in their previous tournament successes has deserted them here.