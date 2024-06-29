Steve Bull: Young substitutes could ignite this England team

I was part of Bobby Robson’s squad back then and just like the Three Lions now, we were slow to get going and the critics were on our backs.

The only way you ever solve that problem, as players, is by putting in a good performance. It has never been any different.

Gareth Southgate has done a fantastic job as England manager. But for me, personally, he needs to pick players in form over the big names who might not be performing. There are players on the bench who could ignite this England team.

The opportunity is there. We have a favourable run to the final, starting with tomorrow’s match against Slovakia. There is still a chance we could get there without performing at our best.

But if we are going to stand any realistic chance of winning the tournament, things have got a click. Right now the team looks a bit jaded and disjointed. If Gareth can sort that out, we really have a chance.

Harry Kane’s performances are among those which have come under scrutiny. For me, he needs to start playing in the position he should be playing in. It is almost like he is playing as a midfielder, rather than a No.9. He is having to come back to get the ball himself and it feels like he is having more touches in the centre circle than any of the midfielders.

If it was me, I would try and get two strikers on the pitch by playing three at the back. That is what Bobby Robson did in 1990. Maybe Gareth could take a leaf out of his book?

Away from England, it continues to be an encouraging start to the summer at Wolves. Fingers crossed, they are closing in on a striker in the shape of Norway international Jorgen Strand Larsen from Celta Vigo. All through the second half of last season we were talking about the need to strengthen the forward line to give Gary O’Neil some options, so this feels a positive step and another good early deal.