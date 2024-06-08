Matt Upson backing England to cope defensively at Euro 2024

The Manchester United centre-back has been ruled out of the summer tournament in Germany after failing to overcome a calf injury picked up at the beginning of May.

The absence of a key defender in the last three tournament raises question marks over England’s defence, with John Stones and Marc Guehi also suffering injury-hit campaigns.

“It’s a big miss, in an area of the pitch where it has not gone to plan really,” Upson said. “John Stones’ lack of games and injuries has been disturbing as well because he is a top-pick centre-back.

“Marc Guehi has had a disappointing end to the season with injury, he was doing well but then missed maybe three months.

“It is an area that we are going to have to see how they go. I think they have got enough, they have got some good talent, (Ezri) Konsa has done really well and is building well.

“I think Stones and Guehi would start against Serbia.”

England are favourites with bookmakers to lift the trophy as they look to build on the last three tournaments where they have reached a semi-final, final and quarter-final.

And Upson says it would be disappointing if Southgate’s side did not win in Germany.

“It would be a big disappointment,” he said. “I don’t think there is too much we need to do differently.

“The squad is in a good place, we have got great attacking options. Past tournaments have been a major success and it is to be admired that we are consistently going deep into the latter stages.

“OK, we haven’t won one, which is disappointing, but the bigger picture is it has been a really successful few years.”

Upson was speaking at the opening of TOCA Social in Birmingham, an immersive entertainment venue of which England captain Harry Kane is an investor.

The 45-year-old admits he no longer plays football so was fearing for his hamstrings after testing out some of the games.

“I am already feeling my left one,” he added. “I don’t play anymore, so it is nice to be able to have a fun kickaround.”