Johnny Phillips: Tough to call a Euro 2024 winner, but never write off Germany

across borders, which is becomingly a familiar trend for tournament football, it is great to have a

one-country host steeped in football tradition, like Germany, for this particular event.

The bloated 24-team format – now into its third tournament - provides plenty of second chances in

the group stages. Portugal know all about this, who failed to win a single game in the first phase yet

still qualified in third place from their four-team group in 2016 before going on to lift the trophy.

So, picking a winner is a tricky business. But the two countries mentioned already is as a solid

starting point. Toni Kroos remains the host’s best player. The Real Madrid midfielder will retire at the

end of the tournament. Germany are a work in progress but they are an intriguing prospect and if

Kai Havertz can bring his recent goals-scoring knack into the tournament they should be fancied.

As opposed to their World Cup group in Qatar, the draw looks kind to them. They have the potential

to overcome some of the more fancied nations and Julian Nagelsmann's team are strongest in

transition which may surprise a few teams who like to dominate the ball. Most of all, that well-worn

cliché should never be far from anyone’s lips in tournament football: never write off the Germans!

Portugal represent one of the most exciting teams but it is hard to know if they will be helped or

hindered by the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo. His 10 goals in nine qualifying games suggest there