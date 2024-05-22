Gareth Bale believes Stourbridge's Jude Bellingham can win the Ballon D’Or

No Englishman has won the honour as best player in the world since Michael Owen’s success in 2001, but Bellingham’s remarkable impact at Bale’s former club Real Madrid has put him top of the contenders alongside club colleague Vinicius Junior.

Bellingham has scored 23 goals in helping Real to LaLiga title success and the Champions League final, and the 20-year-old midfielder is set to play a major role for England in Germany this summer.

“Of course,” Bale replied when asked if Bellingham was in the running to be named the world’s best player later this year.

“Having a major international tournament is going to play a big part in winning that trophy. The Copa America is on as well, so I guess there’s a lot to play for (between Bellingham and Vinicius) because winning the Ballon d’Or you need to win team trophies.

“If there’s an international tournament you have to provide on that stage as well, like (Lionel) Messi did a couple of years ago. Obviously there’s a lot to prove, but he’s done a lot of the hard work already.”

Bellingham’s scoring exploits since his move from Borussia Dortmund last summer include two late Clasico winners against Barcelona, as well as four Champions League goals. Real are aiming to win Europe’s biggest prize for the 15th time against Dortmund on June 1, when Bale – a five-time winner in the competition during his time in Spain – will be among the Wembley crowd.

“I don’t think anyone expected it,” Bale said of Bellingham’s scoring output, speaking at a Mastercard event in London to launch ‘The Pledge Ball’, a football made from recycled boots and engraved with pledges by the football community to promote sustainability ahead of the Champions League final.

“His record in the past didn’t suggest he could score that many goals, but he’s probably playing in a more advanced role in Madrid and the team is a lot younger. The environment is obviously more comfortable. He’s slotted in really well and had a fantastic first season.”