Johnny Phillips: Davod Moyes’ legacy will stand test of time at West Ham

While the manner of his departure has prompted different view points, from those who think he was shoddily treated to others who recognise he is out of contract and has been given the opportunity for a fitting goodbye with the club’s supporters, what cannot be argued is the strength of his achievements during his two spells with the East Londoners.

This afternoon, the 61-year-old says a final farewell after two spells at the club.

Despite the recent run of form that has included some heavy defeats, the Hammers are on course for a top-10 finish.

That would make it three top-half placings in the past four-and-a-half seasons.

Only Harry Redknapp has achieved that with West Ham in the Premier League era.

After stabilising the club in a brief first spell, his second coming at the London Stadium has been a triumph.

Again, the side was flirting with relegation when Moyes took over but, assisted by a strong backroom staff including the likes of Billy McKinlay, Kevin Nolan and Paul Nevin, he led the club to European glory last season with a dramatic Europa Conference win in Prague against Fiorentina. There is no doubt that the loss of Declan Rice has severely hampered the club this season.

Maybe it is the recent inconsistency of the team that has drawn criticism but, again, there has been none of the turmoil that characterised the reins of previous managers.