West Midlands link-up with giants Paris Saint-Germain

The academy, who recently teamed up with The Whistle Foundation to open up a brand new 4G football facility at Moreton School, have collaborated with the French giants to provide increased opportunities for aspiring footballers in the region.

Football academy manager Wayne Spicer is enthusiastic about the partnership and described it as a "remarkable opportunity"

He said: "Partnering with Paris Saint-Germain Academy UK is a remarkable opportunity for Amethyst Football Academy and Moreton School.

"I'm thrilled to collaborate with such a prestigious football academy, and their support will undoubtedly elevate our students' future endeavours.

"Being the central hub for PSG UK, we're uniquely positioned to offer unparalleled opportunities in the West Midlands.

"Our partnership opens doors to experiences and resources that are truly one-of-a-kind, enriching the lives of our students in ways that extend beyond the classroom and onto the football pitch."

The partnership will allow participants to represent PSG UK - providing them with a platform to showcase their talent on both a national and international stage.

Amethyst Football Academy and Moreton School will also launch a Women's Football Academy in collaboration with PSG UK.

The academy's assistant manager Ashlee Brown added: "I am absolutely thrilled and proud to share that Moreton School have partnered with the world-famous football academy PSG UK, to establish a ground-breaking Women's Football Academy.

"This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to empowering young women through sports and education, creating opportunities for them to excel and thrive.

"I couldn't be more pleased with this exciting venture, which will undoubtedly inspire and uplift our entire school community."