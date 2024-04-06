Picture perfect Pompey are looking in good shape

The rise of the South Coast club this campaign has been impressive, under the guidance of John Mousinho in his first managerial role.

The 37-year-old made well over 500 appearances as a lower league defender and has led Pompey to the top of League One in his first full season as a manager.

In difficult conditions, with swirling wind and rain throughout, the league leaders held Derby County to a 2-2 draw in front of a full house at Fratton Park.

It is surely only a matter of time before Portsmouth are back in the Championship. And who knows what their ceiling is now that the club is on a firm footing again?

Before the match I caught up with two Pompey legends who played their part in some great times at the club. Goalkeeper Alan Knight and striker Guy Whittingham showed me the new mural which adorns a large wall by the club shop and ticket office.

The street art mural was organised by the Pompey Supporters’ Trust, who saved the club in its darkest hour, as part of the 125th anniversary season celebrations.