Premier League chiefs forget about the fans again
It was still less than three years ago Premier League football matches were still being played behind closed doors.
By Matt Maher
Back then you couldn’t go one match without hearing how much supporters were being missed. “Football is nothing without fans,” was the most prominent slogan. “We can’t wait to have you back,” was another.
Pity then, such words were not followed by goodwill since supporters were allowed back into the stadiums.
On the contrary, the latest round of matches selected for live broadcast adds to a sense respect levels for match-going fans have never been lower.