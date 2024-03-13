West Brom charged by FA over Black Country derby trouble

Play was halted in the clash at The Hawthorns for more than half an hour on January 28, as trouble flared in the stands and fans spilled on to the pitch during the third round clash .

The FA alleges that Albion failed to ensure spectators conducted themselves in an orderly fashion, and failure to ensure spectators refrained from throwing missiles or other potentially harmful or dangerous objects towards the pitch.

Albion have been given until March 20 to respond to the charge.

The FA said in a statement: "West Bromwich Albion have been charged with misconduct in relation to crowd control following The FA Cup tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday 28 January.

"It’s alleged that the club failed to ensure its spectators and/or supporters conduct themselves in an orderly fashion and don’t behave in an improper, offensive, violent, threatening, abusive, indecent, insulting or provocative way.

"It’s also alleged that the club failed to ensure its spectators and/or supporters refrain from throwing missiles or other potentially harmful or dangerous objects towards the pitch."

A number of Wolves fans had got tickets in the home areas of the ground and a number of outbreaks of violence were seen on the live televised clash as well as on social media.

Wolves won the game 2-0 with goals from Pedro Neto and Matheus Cunha. It was the first time Wolves had won at The Hawthorns since 1996.

If found guilty, Albion are thought likely to face a large fine.