Bayern Munich set to battle Liverpool for Xabi Alonso as Tuchel set to exit

Tuchel’s position has come under scrutiny following a woeful run of results that has left the Bundesliga champions facing the prospect of a first season without winning a trophy since 2011-12.

Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen said: “In an open, good conversation we came to the decision to mutually end our collaboration in the summer. Our goal is to carry out a sporting realignment with a new coach for the 2024/25 season.”

Former Chelsea boss Tuchel, who took over in March 2023, said: “We have agreed that we will end our collaboration after this season. Until then, I and my coaching team will of course continue to do everything we can to ensure maximum success.”

Bayern’s shock 3-2 defeat to Bochum on Sunday meant they lost three games in a row for the first time since 2015.

That followed a 3-0 setback at title rivals Bayer Leverkusen, who now lead the Bundesliga by eight points after 22 rounds of fixtures, and the 1-0 Champions League first-leg loss to Lazio.

Jurgen Klopp, who is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, and Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso have been suggested as possible successors to Tuchel at the Allianz Arena.

Former Bayern and Liverpool midfielder Alonso has also been strongly linked to succeeding Klopp at Anfield.