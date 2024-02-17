Johnny Phillips: Starting young with the goal of tackling racism
Show Racism The Red Card’s 2024 Schools Competition launched in Central London recently, with a chance to look back at the many impressive entrants in last year’s competition.
It was a fantastic event and there was an opportunity look forward to the activities planned in the year ahead for a charity which remains at the forefront of anti-racism campaigning in the football industry.
SRtRC want to encourage participants in the competition to think about racism and produce their own work about the importance of tackling such a serious issue.
Young people are encouraged to produce work in any medium – artwork, creative writing, song, film and T-shirt designs.
Joining forces with EA Sports FC, the anti-racism football charity have launched a brand new initiative for the 2024 competition.
The “Design a Boot” category is a chance to design a football boot to be featured in-game next year.
If the design is chosen as the winner, then players will have the chance to wear the winning football boot in-game.