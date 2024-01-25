West Brom v Wolves: Where will the Black Country derby be won and lost?

WHERE ALBION COULD WIN IT

Hawthorns form

Albion’s home form of late has been excellent.

Since Carlos Corberan’s appointment in October 2022, no Championship side has taken more points. Albion have lost at home just four times since.

Away has been more of a struggle, especially of late, but the Baggies will fancy their chances of causing an upset on their own patch, where their form has been formidable.

Wing power

The experience and youth of Jed Wallace and Tom Fellows out wide could really cause Wolves problems.

Ex-Wolves man Wallace is a big-game player and his delivery can hurt any defence. In young Fellows, 20, Albion have a bit of an unknown not guaranteed to start, but somebody who could cause the visitors all manner of issues with his lightning speed and accurate delivery.

WHERE ALBION COULD LOSE IT?

Being clinical

It has been more of a problem on the road of late, but finding the net with few chances created has been an issue at times.

Albion don’t tend to create a bucket-load of openings and, against opposition of better calibre, will have to be ready to convert the big moments that come their way.

Midfield concern

Hopefully not too much for Corberan to fret on, but Albion do have one or two midfield concerns for Sunday. The main one is Okay Yokuslu, who is expected to be fit after a back spasm last weekend, but he is the man that makes Albion tick. Usually when he plays well, the team are on song. Jayson Molumby has been ruled out for months, too, so options are light.

Targeted wide

It depends who Gary O’Neil selects, but Wolves have real strength out wide in Matheus Cunha and Pedro Neto.

Albion must be wary of that in the full-back positions. Darnell Furlong and Conor Townsend face a very real test and the last thing the hosts can afford to do is have them exposed. It will take a real shift from colleagues to provide suitable cover, while remaining a threat at the other end.

WHERE WOLVES COULD WIN IT

Top flight quality

Wolves need to assert their dominance and they should do as they have the better players.

Gary O’Neil’s men are six unbeaten in all competitions and are playing some excellent football.

Big wins already over the likes of Spurs and Manchester City have seen Wolves rocket up the table and are currently in touching distance of the European spots – produce what they’re capable of and this should be enough

Defence

Wolves boast the sixth best defence in the Premier League. Since they’ve gone to a back five, they rank third. The three centre-backs should make it a very difficult afternoon for Thomas-Asante and with Rayan Ait-Nouri heading to the UK after Algeria’s AFCON elimination , they could field their strongest possible backline.

Attack

Two key attacking assets in Pedro Neto and Matheus Cunha are currently causing the strongest of Premier League teams huge problems. Neto made his first start at Brighton on Monday following a bad hamstring injury and looked menacing throughout. He’s almost back to full speed and that will cause huge problems for the Albion defence, especially in the second-half, where fitness could prove key.

WHERE WOLVES COULD LOSE IT

Mentality

The Wolves players are all too aware how important this game is to the fans, but nothing will prepare them for the atmosphere and hostility at The Hawthorns. They’ve got some young players in there, who take a while to adjust to the surroundings – they can’t let it get the better of them otherwise they’ll be in trouble.

Discipline

Wolves have had some issues this season and cannot pick up silly cards in what is expected to be a feisty game. Joao Gomes was sent off early in the third round at Brentford and will serve the last match of his three-game ban.

Mario Lemina and Jeanricner Bellegarde have also seen red this season. If they find themselves a man down early, it’s going to be an uphill struggle.

VAR

There will be no VAR at the game on Sunday, whether that is a good thing or a bad thing remains to be seen. Wolves have had some shocking decisions this season that have had major implications in the outcome of games and suspensions.

It’s visibly affected them on the pitch and sometimes on the bench – they’ll need to keep their emotions in check.