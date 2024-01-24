West Brom v Wolves: All the pressure is on one side of the Black Country derby divide

The last time it happened was 12 years ago in 2011 - with Albion running out 2-0 winners courtesy of goals from Peter Odemwingie and Chris Brunt.

Later that season, Roy Hodgson's Albion inflicted an even bigger wound with the 5-1 mauling at Molineux. It was later called 'Orange Crushed' on a DVD released by Albion.

And when you speak to many Albion fans ahead of Sunday's FA Cup derby clash, it is that battering back in 2012 that sticks in the memory for a lot of them.

Back then the two sides were very much on an even playing field in the top flight.

But ahead of this Black Country Derby, the first in front of supporters for more than a decade - the landscape is looking very different.

Since that crushing win for Albion that ultimately led to Mick McCarthy's sacking, Wolves have sunk to the depths of League One, before returning with a bang, reaching the Premier League once again and going on to have success in Europe.