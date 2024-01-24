Ally Robertson: I loved my Wolves days... but West Brom are in my heart

I’ve never had so many people, fans of both Albion and Wolves, come to me and say ‘Are you supporting us or them?’.

I love both clubs, but having spent 18 years at Albion, I’ve got to go for the Baggies.

A good way for me to look at it is there will be a local side in the next round. All I hope for is a great game, a very close game and that the best team wins. The only other thing I want is no issues after, that everybody behaves.

I wanted the derby after the draw. I would’ve hated it if Brentford beat the Wolves and came and beat us to go through.

It’ll be a full house and I’d love to see it a close game all the way through.

I left Albion at a tough time in 1986, I knew I wasn’t going to go to a First Division club and that it would be lower down. I could’ve gone to Scotland, but I went to Wolves because of Brian Little, the caretaker boss. He wanted me.

I’d fallen out with West Brom and Ron Saunders at the time, so it meant nothing to me going to Wolves and we went from the fourth tier to the second.

The part that hurts me 10 times more than anything else is how I was treated by Ron Saunders when I left.

It was great for me to have been part of both clubs. In my fourth and final season at Wolves I was only there because Graham Turner wanted me in the dressing room. I was pretty much finished. Wolves went to West Brom and beat 2-1 and, because I was a Wolves player, I wanted Wolves to win.

Looking ahead, the atmosphere on Sunday lunchtime will be electric, both sets of fans singing their songs, absolutely brilliant.

In our day you’d do anything for these blood and thunder local derbies. Wolves were not really our derby at the time, it was more Villa and Blues, we bypassed each other a bit. But all derbies mean so much, it’s fantastic when you win them and can go into work the next day to brag, it’s horrible when you lose and have to have the mickey taken. That’s where you don’t quite realise how much it means.

Against Norwich, Carlos Corberan’s team didn’t take their chances, we had several openings and didn’t take them and got beat. In any game you play it’s about not giving anything away and taking your chances.

When you face a higher-ranked side as we will on Sunday, when you make those chances you simply have to take them.

I hope we don’t give away anything silly by pressing up too much and leaving it open for the opposition. We can’t do that against a Premier League side – they have quality and pace.

But, ultimately on the day, you just hope both teams are up for it. Winning will mean so much to either team. Especially for us, going for promotion, that would be a great for momentum. There is lots of talk of our home record against Wolves but at this moment it doesn’t matter at all. It’s what happens on Sunday that counts.

The fans are proud of that record and that is great but, from a Wolves perspective, that will be extra incentive for them. I don’t want it to be a physical game, I want it to be a hard game. I believe if we can win then it’ll be tight, most likely a one-goal difference.

I hope the best team wins on the day and I hope it’s us.