Wayne Rooney sacked as by Birmingham City after 15 games

The former Manchester United and England striker has overseen just two wins in 15 games following his controversial appointment at St Andrew's in October.

Supporters called for Rooney's removal as the side slumped to a 3-0 defeat at Leeds on New Year's Day. The result left the club 20th in the table having been sixth when Rooney took charge.

Rooney, however, has said he does not feel he was given long enough and it would take a while to recover from the decision.

A club statement read: "Birmingham City has today parted company with manager Wayne Rooney and first-team coach Carl Robinson.

"Despite their best efforts, results have not met the expectations that were made clear at the outset. Therefore, the board feels that a change in management is in the best interests of the football club."

Rooney has said he is now planning to take a break from the game.

The 38-year-old, who has previously managed at Derby and DC United, said in a statement: "Football is a results business - and I recognise they have not been at the level I wanted them to be.

"However, time is the most precious commodity a manager requires and I do not believe 13 weeks was sufficient to oversee the changes that were needed.

"Personally, it will take me some time to get over this setback. I have been involved in professional football, as either a player or manager, since I was 16.

"Now, I plan to take some time with my family as I prepare for the next opportunity in my journey as a manager."

Rooney was controversially brought in at the expense of popular former boss John Eustace by the club's new ownership group. A takeover by a company owned by American businessman Tom Wagner was completed last summer.

Eustace had lifted Blues away from relegation trouble during a 15-month spell.

Chief executive Garry Cook said: "We are committed to doing what is necessary to bring success to St Andrew's.

"Unfortunately, Wayne's time with us did not go as planned and we have decided to move in a different direction.

"The search for a successor begins with immediate effect and we will update supporters when we have further news."

Professional development coach Steve Spooner will take responsibility for men's first-team matters on an interim basis.