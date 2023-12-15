Matt Maher: Manchester United proving money is not everything in football

Just lately, some clubs are testing the theory to the limit.

Not least Manchester United, who have been plunged into what already feels their umpteenth crisis of the season after this week’s meek Champions League surrender.

All crises are relative, of course. The vast majority of professional clubs in the UK will look at United, sitting sixth in the Premier League with their vast revenue streams, wishing for their problems.

But then this is United, the behemoth which for two decades under Alex Ferguson dominated English football. In the 10 years since, there have still been trophies, yet nothing close to the same level of success.

They have merely become another contender, their City rivals instead grasping the mantle of the team to beat. United, for so long feared, have at times been a punchline.

It has not been for the want of spending. Much is rightly made of the billion-plus ploughed into City since their takeover by Abu Dhabi 15 years ago.

Yet a study earlier this year by the Swiss-based research group, the CIES Football Observatory, revealed it is United who have the biggest net spend in the transfer market of any club in the world over the past decade, to the tune of a cool £1.19billion.