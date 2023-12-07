Supercomputer: Wolves tipped win, Villa to continue breaking records

The Betvictor supercomputer, which uses a complex formula to predict results each week based on expected goals and defensive performance, makes the Molineux men favourites to claim all three points against the Tricky Trees.

Wolves, who have been in good form at home in recent weeks, are given a 42.9 per cent chance of winning the clash, with the draw set at 27.8 per cent and a Forest win predicted to be 29.3 per cent.

Wolves took four points from their head-to-heads with Forest last season, winning 1-0 at home and drawing 1-1 at the City Ground. They were beaten on penalties in the League Cup, however, after ending at 1-1.

Wolves were later fined £45,000 by the FA following a brawl in the cup clash after being adjudged by the FA to bear 'significantly higher responsibility’ for the melee.

Former Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White was at the heart of the scuffle following celebrations towards his former club. Former Wolves Julen Lopetegui was deemed ‘unprofessional’ by the FA commission as his actions attempting to approach Gibbs-White were labelled a ‘flashpoint’.

And last season's top scorer Daniel Podence was alleged to have spat at former Forest winger Brennan Johnson in their Premier League clash, and was charged by the FA.

However, an independent regulatory commission concluded that it was ‘not proven’ and Podence was cleared.

Elsewhere, despite having beaten Premier League champions Manchester City on Wednesday night, Villa go into their clash with Arsenal on Saturday as underdogs.

They are given a 30.4 per cent chance of continuing their record-breaking winning run at Villa Park.

Unai Emery's men equalled a 91-year-old record for successive victories at home as the victory over City made it 14 wins in a row on home turf.

Leaders Arsenal are given a 46.5 per cent chance of victory over third-placed Villa, while the draw is rated a 23.1 per cent chance.