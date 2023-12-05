West Brom crushed by a late winner from the leaders

International call-ups meant no games for Villa or Birmingham City, while Wolves’ home clash against Halifax was postponed due to a frozen pitch at the New Bucks Head.

In the National League Northern Premier League, Albion’s trip to unbeaten table-toppers Newcastle United was deemed playable despite the weather.

And the visitors put up a spirited fight on their travels, holding the league leaders for 85 minutes before conceding a heart-breaking late winner from Toon substitute Rebecca Ferguson.

The defeat leaves Albion one place outside the relegation zone in 10th, four points clear of AFC Fylde and Huddersfield Town.

Lye Town travelled to Crusaders in the League Cup quarter-finals and won 2-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Sunya Salim gave Lye the lead after 18 minutes, only for the hosts to level the scoring minutes before the break. The visitors had to wait until the 77th minute for their winner, as Caitlyn Walton found the net to win the cup tie for Lye.

And in West Midlands League Division One South, Sedgley & Gornal United came up short in an eight-goal thriller at Hereford Pegasus. Kirsty Spencer netted twice while Megan Hawley also got on the scoresheet, but it was not enough to earn the visitors their first point of the season.