Wolves and West Brom memorabilia set to go up for auction

Midland Sports Auctions' latest public sale is now live and will conclude over three days from Sunday, November 12, to Tuesday, November 14.

The Albion collection consists of over 1,000 items, which includes autographs, badges, season tickets, scrapbooks, calenders, and trade cards.

Photographs of Wolves' players from 1930s and a 1951 match programme for Wolves' pre-season friendly against South Africa in Durban.

Want to get your hands on Wolves and Albion memorabilia? Head to https://www.the-saleroom.com/en-gb/auction-catalogues/midlands-sports-auctions/catalogue-id-srmidl10028 to check out the online auction.