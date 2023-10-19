County cup progression for Wolverhampton Sunday League sides

Old Bush Athletic advanced to the second round of the Birmingham FA Sunday Vase as Shaun Steventon (two) and Luke Love fired them past Tividale Wonder, 3-1.

Elsewhere, Vybez Warstones Wanderers edged out AFC Greenheath to reach round three of the Staffordshire FA Sunday Challenge Cup. Chad Birch bagged a brace and Clayton Peddie got the other in a 3-2 success.

There were also matches in the league’s Charity Cup second round, with Barnhurst Lane Lions and Warstones Wanderers WN advancing, while the Division One match between Codsall Legion Sundats and Jungle Juice ended 3-3.

Belgrade moved to the top of Division Two by just getting the better of Tettenhall in a seven-goal thriller.

Goal scorers for Tettenhall were James Caires-Tranter, Ki Large and Mark Giles, while Lee Gray (two), Antoine Julien and Alex Ekuma got the goals for Belgrade.

AFC Willenhall came from behind to beat Horse & Jockey 6-1, leapfrogging them in the table. Daniel Hobson, Alex Banks, Taylor Pollitt, Jake Morgan and Jak Allen (two) netted.

Wednesfield RBL picked up their first victory of the season by overcoming AFC White Horse 4-2 thanks to Kaylem Stacey (two), Kian Roberts and Blessy Musoke. Terell Williams and James Turley replied.

AFC KT Rangers were 2-1 winners at Dynamo 50 Stile in a tight game.

Amahl McLean opened the scoring on the quarter-hour-mark, but it looked like Dynamo had snatched a share of the spoils with three minutes to go when a Ryan Mason corner was deftly headed in at the near post by Gobindraj Kular.

But Jack Janes had the final words as he strode forward to hammer a half-volley into the roof of the net from 30 yards.

Unbeaten Ashmore remain top of Division Three, but were held to a 1-1 draw by Warstones Wanderers Monckton. Conner Potts scored for Ashmore and Sam Lloyd for Monckton.

Balls to Cancer were 5-2 victors at Royal Oak Chapel Ash, with Reece Mann, Armend Tora, Dan Benbow, Tom Stacey and Jake Pain on target. Connor Fisher got both of Royal Oak’s goals.

Tettenhall Athletic also win on the road – 4-0 at Bushbury Hill, with strikes from Curtis Newbould-Smith, Shane Farrington, Chris Wood and an own goal.

Nathan Maxwell and Harry Lamas scored for Spartans in their 2-2 draw against ECC Sports – a result also played out by Portobello Rangers and Sporting Codsall, while Viking United beat Bradmore Social 2-1.

And in Division Four, Warstones Wanderers Hollybush made it five wins from five thanks to a 3-1 success over Pattingham Panthers. Kian Lampitt (two) and Tyrique Douglas scored for Hollybush.