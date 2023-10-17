Wales goal hero Harry Wilson insists Rob Page has full backing of players

Wales caretaker manager Rob Page

Page’s position came under the spotlight before Wales’ stunning 2-1 home win over Croatia in Euro 2024 qualifying on Sunday.

Mooney revealed that Page’s future will be reviewed next month should Wales fail in their bid to qualify automatically for next summer’s tournament.

Captain Ben Davies said on the eve of the Croatia game that Mooney’s comments were “not helpful”, a point picked up on by Wilson after the Fulham forward had scored twice to lift Wales into the second automatic qualifying spot in Group D.

“We’re 100 per cent behind the manager,” Wilson said after Wales’ win over the world’s sixth-ranked team.

“We know there’s been a lot of noise from the outside and some comments that weren’t helpful for us in our preparation from people we didn’t really expect the comments to come from to be honest.”

Max Johnston has been called into the Scotland squad for the first time ahead of the friendly against France tonight.

The 19-year-old defender, who joined Austrian Bundesliga club Sturm Graz from Motherwell in the summer, replaces skipper Andy Robertson and Aaron Hickey, who have both been withdrawn. Left-back Robertson injured his shoulder in the 2-0 defeat by Spain in Seville last week, while Brentford full-back Hickey’s issue is unspecified.

Johnston, son of former Scotland attacker Allan Johnston, has been capped up to Under-21 level with Scotland and played – and was sent off late – in the 3-1 win over Hungary at Fir Park on Friday.

Scotland take on France knowing they are going to Germany for the 2024 European Championships next summer.