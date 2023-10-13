Matt Maher: Wayne Rooney will be under pressure from the off at Birmingham City

Wayne Rooney who has been announced as the new manager of Birmingham City. Issue date: Wednesday October 11, 2023. PA Photo. See PA Story SOCCER Birmingham . Photo credit should read: Tim Goode/PA Wire

It’s impossible to be sure.

While Tom Wagner and his Knighthead Capital associates are clearly successful businessmen who have big ambitions, in football terms they are novices with only three months experience in the bank. Nothing is ever guaranteed in a sport with a track for making those with the sharpest business minds appear foolish. Just ask Todd Boehly.

To succeed, Wagner and Co need guidance and in this case it has been provided by Garry Cook, their appointment as chief executive who, by chance, has a long-standing relationship with Paul Stretford, Rooney’s agent. With ownership apparently keen to make a big-name appointment, it does not take a genius to work out how the events of the past few days came to be.

A big name doesn’t automatically mean better. Would things have panned out quite so well for Villa had Thierry Henry, their No.1 choice to replace Steve Bruce following Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens’ 2018 takeover, taken the job?

That’s not to say Rooney can’t or won’t be a success. He did well at Derby in near impossible circumstances, while there is substantial mitigation for why things did not pan out with DC United. But he’s never taken a job where the expectations are so high as this.

The inference, from the various statements made by the club and Cook this week, is the ownership want success sooner rather than later. Or at least, quicker than they expected Eustace to deliver.

What’s bizarre about the timing is Eustace appeared to have the club on an upward curve, having spent his first season laying the foundations and restoring a dressing room spirit which had decayed under his predecessors.

Supporter expectations, prior to the past week, were realistic. A mid-table finish, after years spent scuttling near the bottom of the Championship, would have been viewed as acceptable progress.