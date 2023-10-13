Notification Settings

Johnny Phillips: Risk and reward as Birmingham take a punt on Wayne Rooney

By Nick Elwell

The new owners of Birmingham City have taken a major gamble with the appointment of Wayne Rooney. The work of his predecessor, John Eustace, was impressive and, despite having his hands tied for much of the time at St Andrew’s, he kept Blues up last season and has guided them into the play-off positions this time around.

It is easy to see why the owners have turned to the former Manchester United and England striker. Cynically speaking, it is a headline and will help generate coverage. But there is a huge element of risk. Rooney has hardly amassed a significant body of work. His time at Derby County went moderately well but much of the good work on the training ground was undertaken by Liam Rosenior.

Ashley Cole and John O’Shea have been recruited as assistants, both team-mates of Rooney during his long and illustrious playing career. The pressure will be on from the start in a division that is as uncompromising as it is competitive.

