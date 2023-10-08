Gary O’Neil and Unai Emery play down post-match derby spat

Gary O'Neil (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Visiting head coach Emery headed down the tunnel after waiting briefly for O’Neil, who was engaged in conversation with the fourth official, at the finale of a bad-tempered Molineux derby which included 28 fouls.

Emery also seemed to exchange words with O’Neil’s assistant Shaun Derry as he headed off the pitch but both bosses later insisted it was a storm in a teacup.

Asked what had happened at full-time, the Villa head coach replied: “Nothing. I was waiting to tell him congratulations and give my hand. He was speaking with the assistant referee and I left. Simple.”

O’Neil concurred, saying: "It was a lot of nothing! I was moaning at the fourth official about playing an extra 14 minutes and Unai didn't want to wait for the handshake.

"He went to walk down the tunnel so I said no problem, go down the tunnel. That was it.

"I've waited ages for people. I understand they want to talk to the fourth official.

"My conversation with the fourth official was about eight seconds long, so he wouldn't have had to wait very long, but I understand if he doesn't want to. No problem. I've got no problem with Unai at all.”

Pau Torres’ first goal for Villa, which cancelled out Hwang Hee-chan's opener, earned Emery’s men a point at Molineux though the boss felt they should have had more.

Villa finished strongly after Mario Lemina was sent-off in stoppage time, with Jose Sa denying Ezri Konsa and Ollie Watkins hitting the post with the last action of the game.

The draw ended a run of three straight wins for Villa, though they remain fifth in the table.

Emery said: “We controlled maybe better the match but they had some good transitions and chances to score as well. Less than us, but I think more clear.