West Brom & Wolves favourites to face of in aid of club's foundations

By Jonny DruryFootballPublished: Comments

West Brom and Wolves heroes are set to lace up their boots again for the Black Country Derby: Legends Edition - in aid of the club's respective foundations.

Last year's Clash of the Legends game raised funds for the Albion Foundation

Former Molineux and The Hawthorns favourites will re-kindle their old rivalry for a charity game on Sunday September 8, 2024, to raise funds for the Wolves and the Albion Foundation.

Albion Foundation director, Rob Lake, has revealed the inspiration for the charity clash came following last year's Clash of the Legends: Brunty v Mozza.

He explained: "We're delighted to announce our next legends charity game and hosting Wolves at The Hawthorns is sure to be a special event for all involved.

“Last year's Clash of the Legends: Brunty vs Mozza game was a great success and an amazing day of celebration. Seeing Albion players face off was great fun, but for our second fixture of this kind we felt we should do something a little different.

“We're hoping a Black Country Derby will help us raise vital funds to support the brilliant work achieved by both clubs in our local community."

Ticket information for the game will be released in due course.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

